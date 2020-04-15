South Koreans head to the polls under strict safety measures amid coronavirus pandemic

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Koreans began going to the polls on Wednesday (April 15) to elect members of parliament under strict safety guidance in one of the first national elections held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

About 14,000 polling stations were open at 6am (5am Singapore time) around the country after disinfection, and voters were required to wear a mask and have a temperature check upon arrival. Anyone whose temperature was higher than 37.5 Celsius was led to a special booth.

All voters must use hand sanitiser and plastic gloves when casting ballots and maintain 1 metre distance between each other.

The election is set to decide control of parliament and shape President Moon Jae-in's ability to push through his agenda in the final two years of his administration, including looser fiscal policy aimed at creating jobs, raising the minimum wage, and continued re-engagement with North Korea.

Globally, South Korea was one of the first countries to hold a national election since the coronavirus epidemic began, while many others postponed votes.

Once grappling with the first large outbreak outside China, South Korea has largely managed to bring its cases under control without major disruptions thanks to a massive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infections to 10,564. The daily tally has hovered around 30 over the past week, most of them from overseas travellers.

But authorities have warned that infections could resurge at any times, calling for special caution on Election Day.

As of 9am, voter turnout was 8 per cent, about 0.9 per cent points higher than in the last parliamentary election in 2016, according to the National Election Commission. That excludes nearly 27 per cent of the 44 million registered voters who took part in early voting last weekend.

Related Story Coronavirus: How South Koreans under quarantine will vote in election

Related Story Coronavirus: South Koreans go to the polls amid pandemic

Among them were about 2,800 coronavirus patients, for whom the NEC allowed voting by mail and set up special polling stations for early voting.

More than 13,000 in self-quarantine have signed up to vote and will be allowed to do so after other voters leave at 6pm.

The election campaign has taken on a different look, with candidates wearing masks and bumping fists instead of pressing the flesh and mass rallies.