Germany says WHO is one of best investments after Trump cuts funding

Germany's Foreign Minister said strengthening the World Health Organisation is one of the best investments.
Germany's Foreign Minister said strengthening the World Health Organisation is one of the best investments.PHOTO: AFP
Published
7 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Strengthening the World Health Organisation is one of the best investments, Germany's Foreign Minister said on Wednesday (April 15) after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday halted funding to the Geneva-based organisation.

Mr Trump made the move over the WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, drawing condemnation from infectious disease experts as the global death toll mounted.

"Apportioning blame doesn't help. The virus knows no borders," Mr Heiko Maas said on Twitter.

"We have to work closely together against #COVID19. One of the best investments is to strengthen the @UN, especially the under-funded @WHO, for example for developing and distributing tests and vaccines."

 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content