Temperature in Jurong West, Admiralty dips to 21.2 deg C on Sunday; lowest recorded in 2018

SINGAPORE - Residents in the northern and western parts of Singapore may have found themselves snuggling up tighter in their blankets early Sunday morning (Jan 14), as temperatures dipped to another new, recent low.

Temperatures at a few locations, including Jurong West and Admiralty, dropped to 21.2 deg C between 5am and 6am on Sunday, according to data from the Meteorological Service Singapore website at 11am.

This was slightly lower than the 21.4 deg C seen in Jurong West on Friday, which was previously the coldest Singaporeans had experienced this year.

The current cool spell in Singapore is the result of an ongoing monsoon surge over the South China Sea, where the sudden increase in wind speed brings with it cool air from the winter chill in the northern hemisphere.

As of noon on Sunday, the highest temperature was 24.9 deg C at Jurong Island.

Singapore last recorded a temperature of 21.2 deg C in 2016.

But temperatures had dipped even lower several times in the past, such as to 20.1 deg C in 2014 and 20 deg C in 2013.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had said on Friday that the wet weather is forecast to ease over the weekend.

The agency tweeted at 10am on Sunday that there will be occasional light rain across the island, which will clear in the afternoon.