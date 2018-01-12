Snowy Merlion, beanies, padded socks: Social media users respond to Singapore's cold spell

SINGAPORE - A bout of cool weather has hit Singapore, with temperatures plunging to 21.7 deg C in a few locations early Friday morning (Jan 12).

In fact, Singapore weather forecast is currently the top trending Google search topic, with over 5,000 searches.

Some people have taken out their winter wear, usually reserved for holidays in cooler places, while others are staying warm indoors.

With more cold and rainy days forecast for the week ahead, some social media users have wasted no time in coming up with quirky posts and memes in response to Singapore's cold spell.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

1. Snowy Merlion

Facebook user Krishna Kishore Mankala posted an edited photo of the Merlion blanketed in snow with the caption: "Well, it's cold in Singapore finally!!"

2. Singapore winter



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM REDDIT.COM



Discussions abound on online forum Reddit, where a thread on Singapore winter was started on Thursday.

"Winter is coming!" said one user, who jumped at the chance to quote the hit TV series Game Of Thrones.

Others found humour and fun in the situation.

Said another user: "ADMIRALTY LOWEST yesssss my $11 ezbuy jacket can be put to good use hehehehe."

3. Pray for Sengkang

Reddit user amibitiousmoon posted a screenshot of the temperature in Sengkang dipping to 21.9 deg C late on Thursday night, with the caption: "Pray for us".

But several netizens responded to the post in celebration instead.

"This weather is absolutely divine," said one user.

4. Winter Olympics?

Facebook user Hisham Karim wondered if Singapore could become a host city for the Winter Olympic Games, which will be in held in wintry South Korea next month.

5. Vernetta Lopez bundles up

Local actress Vernetta Lopez posted selfies on Instagram on Friday, where she is seen wearing a white beanie and a winter jacket.

She wrote: "I'm actually so cold I broke out the winter wear hahahaha #coldsingapore."

6. Jason de la Pena keeps his toes warm

Fox Sports Asia presenter Jason de la Pena posted a photo of his feet clad in thick padded socks in Singapore.

7. Freezing the moment in a screenshot

From Punggol to Toa Payoh, netizens posted screenshots of the low temperatures at their locations.

Cold Singapore is ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kek5lfcxio — Sarrah Baltazar (@saserrah) January 11, 2018

8. Time to bring out the winter wear

For some Twitter users, it is cold enough to bring out their winter holiday clothing and post about it too.

Oh my life, it's 22 degrees C and SOOOOOO cold in Singapore that PEOPLE ARE FREAKING OUT. Might need to crack open the 'winter/London clothing suitcase' Brrrrrrrr #winterinSG pic.twitter.com/g79wROUQjb — Rax (@Rakhee) January 12, 2018