New temperature record for Singapore in 2017, another sign of climate change

SINGAPORE - Singapore broke another temperature record last year in what the weatherman says is another sign of global warming.

The mean annual temperature in 2017 was 27.7 deg C, the Meteorological Services Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday (Jan 11) in its review of the weather and climate in 2017.

In comparison, the mean annual temperature was lower than the figures for the two previous years: 28.4 deg C in 2016, and 28.3 deg C in 2015. But both these years were influenced by the El Nino weather phenomenon, associated with hot and dry weather in this part of the world.

This makes last year the warmest year on record that was not influenced by El Nino, said the MSS.

"This is indicative of the long-term temperature rise that Singapore has been experiencing due to factors such as global warming and urbanisation," said the MSS in Thursday's statement.

The 27.7 deg C mean annual temperature was also 0.2 deg C warmer than the long-term average, said the agency, which has been tracking temperature records in Singapore since 1929.

Experts have pointed out that Singapore will face more extreme weather conditions due to climate change, including rising temperatures, prolonged dry spells and more intense rainfall.

The MSS review of last year's weather already showed telltale signs of such events.

Very warm days were experienced in Singapore last year despite it not being an El Nino year, with the hottest day experienced on Oct 18 with a high of 34.6 deg C.

"The normally cool months of January and December also saw warmer than usual temperatures on some days," said the MSS.

Heavy rain from intense thunderstorms caused flash floods, fallen trees and branches. A waterspout - associated with thunderstorm clouds - was also observed off Singapore's southern coast in June.

February, usually a dry season, saw twice the amount of rain compared with the long-term average, said the MSS.

But the wettest month of the year was recorded in December, with a total rainfall of 371.2mm.