In chilly weather, restaurant owner delivers blankets to the homeless in Chinatown

SINGAPORE - While many are sleeping comfortably at home in the chilly weather, some of the homeless around Singapore get by without a blanket.

The sight of an old man in Chinatown shivering while trying to sleep moved Mr Francis Ng to action last week.

Since last Thursday (Jan 4), the restaurant owner has been giving out blankets to the homeless, mainly at mature estates such as Tiong Bahru, Redhill and Toa Payoh.

He estimates that he has given out more than 100 blankets so far. They cost around $10 per piece.

In the early hours of a rainy Saturday morning (Jan 13), The Straits Times followed Mr Ng, 44, on his solo mission to do good. In about an hour, he delivered nine blankets to the homeless in Chinatown, who are mostly elderly men.

Some of them lie on benches and reclining chairs, while make do with a piece of cardboard on the ground.

The mission became more urgent as Singapore is faces a cool spell in recent days.

The Jurong West area recorded the island's lowest temperature of 21.4 deg C on Friday (Jan 12), noted the National Environment Agency in a Facebook post the same day, as Singaporeans continue to experience cool and rainy weather due to a monsoon surge.

The daily minimum temperature at other locations ranged between 21.7 deg C and 23.1 deg C, added the post.

Mr Ng, who owns the House of Seafood restaurant in Punggol, said: "Some of them are regulars here, they know how to move around and sleep only late at night to avoid the police and social workers."

Some would wake up briefly to acknowledge Mr Ng, who sometimes would strike up a conversation with them. Others just turn back to sleep.

One beneficiary was carpenter and odd-jobs worker Chua Yong Sia, 61, has been sleeping at Chinatown for the last three to four years. He estimates that there are about 10-20 homeless people that sleep in the area every day.

"If not for this blanket, I would be very cold," he said, referring to the one given to him by Mr Ng. He was using his bag as a pillow.

"These are the people who are left out and fall through the cracks. I just hope that by doing this I can make a difference in my own small way," said Mr Ng.