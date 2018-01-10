Daily temperature in Singapore to dip to 22 deg C as monsoon surge persists

SINGAPORE - A monsoon surge in the South China Sea that is forecast to persist over the next few days saw temperatures dip across parts of Singapore on Wednesday (Jan 10) to 22.8 deg C.

This is below an earlier estimated minimum temperature of 23 deg C.

And the weather is predicted to get even cooler in the next few days, falling to as low as 22 deg C, according to a Facebook post by the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, temperatures of 22.8 deg C were recorded between 6pm and 7pm in areas such as Changi, Newton and Ang Mo Kio by the Meteorological Service Singapore.

It estimates overcast and windy conditions with moderate to heavy rain over Singapore for the next few days.

The daily temperature during this period is expected to range between 22 deg C and 28 deg C.

Intense rainfall on Monday morning saw flash floods in nine locations in eastern Singapore.



National water agency PUB said the wet weather conditions, due to the prevailing north-east monsoon, was aggravated by the development of a Sumatra squall over the Strait of Malacca which moved eastwards, affecting Singapore.

According to NEA's website, the lowest temperature recorded in Singapore was 19.4 deg C on two days in 1934. Both days were in the month of January.

