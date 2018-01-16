Temperatures rise to 27.5 deg C in some areas, signalling end of cool spell

SINGAPORE - Temperatures across Singapore rose to as high as 27.5 deg C on Tuesday (Jan 16), signalling the end of the cool spell that fell over the island last week.

Changi recorded the highest temperature of 27.5 deg C, as reflected on the Meteorological Service Singapore website at around 10.30am.

Weather stations in Tai Seng, East Coast Parkway, Marina Barrage and Sentosa Island also recorded high temperatures of between 27 deg C and 27.5 deg C.

The lowest temperatures were recorded in the west of Singapore. Weather stations registered temperatures of 25.8 deg C in Jurong West and 25.7 deg C in Tuas South.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Sunday that the mercury is expected to rise to between 23 deg C and 24 deg C this week, after dipping below 22 deg C in some areas.



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE SINGAPORE



Social media users were already lamenting the return of the tropical temperatures, with one Twitter user saying "it was nice while it lasted".

sigh, it was nice while it lasted, january weather - i'll miss you — jawn (@jawnchan) January 16, 2018

The weather is cheating on my feelings — Khalish Marican (@Khalish_Marican) January 16, 2018

However, some were glad that temperatures were returning to normal, while others had mixed feelings about the change in weather.

Goodbye cold weather!

So good to see that the sun is back! — Shakila🌸 (@shvkilvx) January 16, 2018

This love hate relationship with the weather. As much as I like tt the sun is shining cos my clothes need it, I miss the cool weather😞😞 — ~Dan Hana~ (@FyaSapphire) January 16, 2018

The brief cool weather was a result of a monsoon surge over the South China Sea, where the sudden increase in wind speed brings with it cool air from the winter chill in the northern hemisphere.

The last time Singapore recorded a temperature of 21.2 deg C was in 2016, but the mercury has dipped even lower before - to 20.1 deg C in 2014 and 20 deg C in 2013.

The lowest temperature recorded in Singapore was 19 deg C in Paya Lebar on Feb 14, 1989.