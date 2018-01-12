In Pictures: Coping with the cold spell in Singapore
A bout of cool weather has hit Singapore, with temperatures falling to 21.7 deg C in a few locations on Jan 12, with more rainy days expected in the week ahead. Here is how people in Singapore are coping with the cooler conditions.
