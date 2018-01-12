In Pictures: Coping with the cold spell in Singapore

A bout of cool weather has hit Singapore, with temperatures falling to 21.7 deg C in a few locations on Jan 12, with more rainy days expected in the week ahead. Here is how people in Singapore are coping with the cooler conditions.

A tourist wearing a down jacket at Esplanade Park on Jan 12, 2018.ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO
Tourists under umbrellas crossing the Jubilee Bridge. Some have taken to wearing scarves to combat the cooler weather.ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO
Women combating the cool weather in style along Orchard Road on Jan 12, 2018.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
People in jackets and trench coats to keep warm along Orchard Road on Jan 12, 2018.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
People at the pedestrian crossing outside H&M along Orchard Road on Jan 12, 2018.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
A couple in hoodies along Orchard Road on Jan 12, 2018.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
A cyclist with a poncho and umbrella at the bus stop near Blk 442 Pasir Ris Drive 6 at 10.33am on Jan 12, 2018. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Weather report shown at Tampines Sport Hub at 10.38am on Jan 12, 2018. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
A passenger wearing winter clothing inside bus number 293, which is on its way to Tampines Bus Interchange at 9.41am on Jan 12, 2018. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
