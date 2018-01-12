Jurong West records lowest temperature on Friday at 21.4 deg C: NEA

SINGAPORE - The mercury levels have reached a new, recent low in Singapore, with a temperature of 21.4 deg C recorded in Jurong West on Friday (Jan 12).

As of 4pm on Friday, Sentosa had the highest temperature of 24.7 deg C, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a Facebook post.

The Jurong West area similarly recorded the island's lowest temperature of 21.6 deg C on Thursday, noted NEA, as Singaporeans continue to experience cool and rainy weather due to a monsoon surge.

NEA said that the daily minimum temperature at other locations ranged between 21.7 deg C and 23.1 deg C.

However, Friday's temperature in Jurong West is not the lowest seen in the past five years.

According to the NEA, temperatures below 21.4 deg C were recorded in 2013 (20.0 deg C), 2014 (20.1 deg C) and 2016 (21.2 deg C).

"The current rainy weather is expected to gradually ease over the weekend," the agency added.

The lowest temperature is forecast to range between 22 deg C and 24 deg C over the next few days.