Young eastern Europeans reflect on 20 years of EU membership

FILE PHOTO: A farmer and member of the municipal council, Damian Krajza, 19, smiles as his mother holds cups with tea at their house in Luka, Poland, April 24, 2023. He said in Reuters interview \"Our parents have gone through the whole process. Starting from living in the communist times, the fall of communism, entering the world of a democratic country and then joining the European Union, so for sure they have gone through many more stages and got much more experience than us. And us, unfortunately, and fortunately, we have only (seen) one way of life, a quite simple life, because let's not hide it, we have an easy life, we have access to everything, it is easier for us to develop, easier to act, thanks to the European Union among others.\" REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A farmer and member of the municipal council, Damian Krajza, 19, takes care of cattle, at a barn in Luka, Poland, April 23, 2024. He said in Reuters interview \"Our parents have gone through the whole process. Starting from living in the communist times, the fall of communism, entering the world of a democratic country and then joining the European Union, so for sure they have gone through many more stages and got much more experience than us. And us, unfortunately, and fortunately, we have only (seen) one way of life, a quite simple life, because let's not hide it, we have an easy life, we have access to everything, it is easier for us to develop, easier to act, thanks to the European Union among others.\" REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
Julia Klimkiewicz, 19, student and local council member, works on computer in Warsaw, Poland April 26, 2024. She said in Reuters interview \"I would like to see (young people) being more aware, for the young people to also have influence on what is happening in Europe, just as they do in Poland. We do have a mechanism in the EU for pitching own ideas, the referendum but it is organizationally very difficult because you need to gather one million of signatures. But I believe we can regulate the public policies in such a way to have more influence on how the Europe looks.\" REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Kevin Kaldalu, 20, co-founder of startup BoxBox looks on in Tallin, Estonia, April 25, 2024. He said in Reuters interview \"EU definitely helps. We get a lot of different grants as well that help companies actually push it further and try out different technologies. And what do we think of it on the bigger scale (is) that (it's) giving smaller countries and smaller companies the chance to really take risks and, expand and try out different either it's tech or deep tech, it has an effect on the whole, the European Union. So having a small country actually build out something or probably Bolt is the best example of really trying it in a smaller country, so said Estonia, and now they're everywhere. So, it has helped a lot.\" REUTERS/Janis Laizans/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Rozalie Vorlova, 20, student, enters her apartment in Prague, Czech Republic, April 22, 2024. She said in Reuters interview “Sometimes I find the EU unnecessarily bureaucratic. On the contrary, I think that thanks to the EU there is less bureaucracy in the Czech Republic. And my view is that if we were to leave the EU now, then the Czech Republic would be very much at risk from Russia.” REUTERS/Eva Korinkova/File Photo
Updated
Apr 30, 2024, 10:56 PM
Published
Apr 30, 2024, 10:50 PM

Born some 20 years ago as their countries joined the European Union, a cohort of young adults has grown up with rights and freedoms as citizens of the bloc that their parents never knew.

As a swathe of central and eastern European countries mark the anniversary of their joining on May 1, 2004, young Czechs, Poles and Estonians reflect on the EU's impact on their lives and their vision for its future.

For the first time, this generation can vote in European elections, to be held between June 6 and 9. While they face a political landscape vastly changed from the communist days of their parents, opportunities are mixed with frustrations.

The far right is expected to make big gains in all corners of the continent and Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has brought war to their doorstep.

Damian Krajza, 19, is a farmer and local politician in the northeastern Polish town of Luka. "We have only seen one way of life... we have access to everything, it is easier for us to develop, easier to act - thanks to the European Union among other things," he said.

But Krajza feels that eastern Europe is treated differently by Brussels, without as strong a say. EU environment policies will harm Poland's economy, he believes - one of his motivations for entering local politics.

As states like Poland reduce coal mining he believes developing countries will boost production to meet an energy-hungry global market. "We will destroy the economy, our economy, our industry, our heavy industry and agriculture in favour of pseudo-ecology."

Meanwhile, in the capital Warsaw, 19-year-old student and local council member Julia Klimkiewicz embraces the opportunities she says the EU has offered her, including the ability to travel freely and participate in exchange programmes.

But she also cautions against blind enthusiasm for the EU, calling instead for critical engagement with its policies. She sees the need for a strengthened European army, particularly in light of the Ukraine war.

In Prague, 20-year-old student Rozalie Vorlova said she feared if the Czech Republic ever left the EU it could be vulnerable to Russian influence.

In Estonia, a country once part of the Soviet Union and today recognised for its vibrant business startup scene, the 20-year-old co-founder of storage startup BoxBox, Kevin Kaldalu, welcomed the grants available from the EU. He also highlighted the benefits of free trade within the bloc.

"We don't really see like, borders... We do see the EU as a whole, a whole one place," he said.

Krajza urged other young EU citizens to vote.

"Young people can have an enormous influence on forming the EU's policy but they must be willing to, they must go to the voting booths in the upcoming elections and vote for the right candidates or even be candidates themselves." REUTERS

