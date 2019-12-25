World Briefs: S'porean man injured in accident in Malaysia

S'porean man injured in accident in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA • An overnight ride home from Malaysia turned horrific for a Singaporean man when the coach he was travelling in was knocked over by a cement mixer that went out of control late Monday night, according to local media.

The man, who was not identified, suffered a pelvic fracture in the accident on the North-South Expressway. His three fellow passengers on the Grassland Express bus and a cement mixer worker were slightly injured. Selangor police said the Singaporean was taken to a local hospital for treatment before he was transferred to a Singapore hospital, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Nepal police detain 122 Chinese nationals

KATHMANDU • Police in Nepal have detained 122 Chinese nationals in its biggest crackdown on crime by foreigners entering the country on a tourist visa, officials said yesterday.

The chief of police in the capital Kathmandu, Mr Uttam Subedi, said the men and women were rounded up in raids on Monday following information that they were engaged in suspicious activities. The Chinese are suspected of carrying out cybercrime and hacking into bank cash machines, Mr Subedi said, adding that their passports and laptop computers have been seized.

Vietnam seizes 2,000kg of ivory, pangolin scales

HANOI • Vietnam seized more than 2,000kg of ivory tusks and pangolin scales hidden inside wooden boxes shipped from Nigeria, state media reported yesterday.

The bust comes at the end of a year of big wildlife seizures destined for communist Vietnam.

The authorities in northern Hai Phong city found 330kg of ivory and 1,700kg of pangolin scales after checking three container shipments from Nigeria, according to Haiquan Online, the official mouthpiece of Vietnam's Customs department.

