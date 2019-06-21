World Briefs: Less than half of Bali's waste recycled: Study

Less than half of Bali's waste recycled: Study

KUALA LUMPUR • Less than half of the garbage produced on Indonesia's resort island of Bali is recycled, with thousands of tonnes burned or dumped in rivers and the ocean, researchers warned yesterday.

Only 48 per cent of Bali's trash is managed responsibly through recycling or landfill, according to a study by The Bali Partnership, which aims to end plastic pollution on the island. Bali generates about 1.6 million tonnes of waste each year, about 303,000 tonnes of which are plastic, it said.

REUTERS

Wild elephant gores Thai farmer to death

BANGKOK • A wild elephant gored a young farmer to death in a national park in Thailand, police said yesterday.

Three elephants foraging for food came across the 26-year-old man and his wife sleeping in a tent, said police captain Chalit Sudachan from northern Buriram province.

The woman hid under a nearby truck, but the farmer was attacked as he tried to flee. The man was stabbed once by the elephant's tusk, killing him instantly.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US sex cult leader convicted

NEW YORK • A US jury has convicted "self-help" guru Keith Raniere of racketeering, sex trafficking and other crimes for his leadership of a cult-like organisation of sex slaves.

Raniere, 58, coerced a string of women into having sex with him as the leader of life-coaching group Nxivm, which he founded in New York state in 2003. Its members included rich and famous devotees like Smallville actress Allison Mack. He faces up to a full life term when he is sentenced on Sept 25.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE