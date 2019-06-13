World Briefs: 150 held amid Kazakh election protests

150 held amid Kazakh election protests

NUR-SULTAN/ALMATY • Kazakh police rounded up about 150 people yesterday as protests continued against President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, despite his call for dialogue.

Critics called the weekend vote rigged as Mr Tokayev, nominated for the post by his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, faced little meaningful competition and the integrity of ballot counting was questioned.

The 66-year-old, who was inaugurated as president yesterday, pledged that "different opinions, united nation" would be a slogan of his presidency.

REUTERS

Uproar over report on retirement in Japan

TOKYO • The Japanese government and ruling parties are struggling to stem the furore over a report stating that an elderly couple will need savings of 20 million yen (S$252,000), in addition to their pension benefits, to cover their living expenses after retirement.

This figure was in a report submitted by the Financial System Council of the Financial Services Agency, an advisory panel to the prime minister.

YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Remains of Filipina, 6, found in Cyprus lake

NICOSIA • Cypriot officials yesterday recovered what they believe are the remains of a six-year-old Filipina child from the bottom of a lake, the seventh and last victim of a suspected serial killer, police said. A Cypriot army officer, 35, is in custody after reportedly admitting to murdering five women and two of their daughters.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE