Winning moments

PHOTO STORY OF THE YEAR 2020: WINNER - Ultra-fans singing during a football match in the July 5, 1962 Stadium in Algiers on Dec 22, 2015. After street demonstrations were banned in 2001, football stadiums became places where the youth could protest through song. PHOTO: ROMAIN LAURENDEAU
SPOT NEWS: FIRST PRIZE, SINGLES - Protesters seeking to oust long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria’s independence struggle, who had been in ill health and not seen in public for some time. He resigned last April, handing over to a military-backed caretaker government, but demonstrations continued.PHOTO: FAROUK BATICHE/DEUTSCHE PRESSE-AGENTUR
SPOT NEWS: SECOND PRIZE, SINGLES - Women escaping as Kenyan security forces looked out for perpetrators of an attack on the DusitD2 luxury hotel and business compound in Nairobi on Jan 15 last year. The Al-Qaeda-linked Somali group Al-Shabaab later claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 21 people and wounded 28.PHOTO: FAROUK BATICHE/DEUTSCHE PRESSE-AGENTUR
PORTRAITS: FIRST PRIZE, SINGLES - Ewa, a 15-year-old Armenian girl who recently woke up from a catatonic state brought on by resignation syndrome, sitting in a wheelchair flanked by her parents in a refugee reception centre in Podkowa Lesna, Poland, on June 1 last year. Resignation syndrome renders patients passive, immobile, mute, unable to eat and drink, incontinent and unresponsive to physical stimulus. It affects psychologically traumatised children in the midst of lengthy asylum processes, and seems most common in Roma and Yazidi children, as well as those from the Balkans. It was first noted in the late 1990s and was thought to be confined to Sweden, though cases have since been reported in an offshore refugee detention centre run by the Australian government in Nauru. Remission and gradual return to normal function occur after life circumstances improve.PHOTO: TOMEK KACZOR FOR DUZY FORMAT, GAZETA WYBORCZA
ENVIRONMENT: FIRST PRIZE, SINGLES - A polar bear and her cub checking out equipment placed by scientists from the Polarstern, a ship that is part of a scientific expedition investigating the consequences of Arctic climate change, in the central Arctic Ocean on Oct 10 last year. The Arctic harbours some of the fastest-retreating sea ice on the planet.PHOTO: ESTHER HORVATH FOR NYTIMES
NATURE: FIRST PRIZE, SINGLES - The body of a month-old orang utan lying on a rescue team’s surgical drape near Subulussalam town, Sumatra, Indonesia. She died soon after being found with her mother in an oil palm plantation on March 10 last year. The mother, who had been shot at by villagers, was found totally blind with a broken clavicle and 74 air gun wounds.PHOTO: ALAIN SCHROEDER
GENERAL NEWS STORIES: FIRST PRIZE - Pro-democracy protesters reacting as the Hong Kong police fired water cannon outside the government headquarters on Sept 15 last year. Protests began in Hong Kong at the end of March last year in response to government proposals to amend existing legislation and allow extraditions to mainland China.PHOTO: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
CONTEMPORARY ISSUES, SINGLES: SECOND PRIZE - Abigail Ferris (in mask) playing with friends at a temporary evacuation centre in Bega, New South Wales, Australia, on Dec 31 last year. Widespread drought conditions, higher-than-average temperatures and strong winds triggered devastating bush fires in New South Wales and other regions in Australia.PHOTO: SEAN DAVEY FOR AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
PHOTO STORY OF THE YEAR 2020: WINNER - Young people make up more than half of Algeria’s population, and according to a Unesco report, 72 per cent of people under 30 in the country are unemployed.PHOTO: ROMAIN LAURENDEAU
PHOTO STORY OF THE YEAR 2020: WINNER - A young couple challenging a taboo as they kissed in a public space in Algiers on Dec 8, 2016.PHOTO: ROMAIN LAURENDEAU
SPORTS: FIRST PRIZE, SINGLES - Kawhi Leonard (squatting, centre) of the Toronto Raptors watching his game-winning, buzzer-beater go into the net, while playing against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semi-finals of the 2019 National Basketball Association playoffs at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada on May 12 last year.PHOTO: MARK BLINCH FOR NBAE
CONTEMPORARY ISSUES: FIRST PRIZE, SINGLES - A man putting away a pair of anti-tank grenade launchers at the end of an exhibition day at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Feb 18 last year. Idex is the biggest defence exhibition and conference in the Middle East and one of the biggest arms trade fairs in the world.PHOTO: NIKITA TERYOSHIN
In a year dominated by protests and unrest, it is no surprise that news photos from Hong Kong and Algeria, among others, emerged as top winners of the 63rd edition of the World Press Photo Contest, announced last Thursday in Amsterdam. Since 1955, the World Press Photo Contest has recognised professional photographers for the best pictures contributing to the past year of visual journalism. The winners were chosen by an independent jury that reviewed more than 73,996 photographs entered by 4,282 photographers from 125 countries.

