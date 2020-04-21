Winning moments

PORTRAITS: FIRST PRIZE, SINGLES - Ewa, a 15-year-old Armenian girl who recently woke up from a catatonic state brought on by resignation syndrome, sitting in a wheelchair flanked by her parents in a refugee reception centre in Podkowa Lesna, Poland, on June 1 last year. Resignation syndrome renders patients passive, immobile, mute, unable to eat and drink, incontinent and unresponsive to physical stimulus. It affects psychologically traumatised children in the midst of lengthy asylum processes, and seems most common in Roma and Yazidi children, as well as those from the Balkans. It was first noted in the late 1990s and was thought to be confined to Sweden, though cases have since been reported in an offshore refugee detention centre run by the Australian government in Nauru. Remission and gradual return to normal function occur after life circumstances improve.

PHOTO: TOMEK KACZOR FOR DUZY FORMAT, GAZETA WYBORCZA