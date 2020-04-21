WORLD FOCUS
Winning moments
In a year dominated by protests and unrest, it is no surprise that news photos from Hong Kong and Algeria, among others, emerged as top winners of the 63rd edition of the World Press Photo Contest, announced last Thursday in Amsterdam. Since 1955, the World Press Photo Contest has recognised professional photographers for the best pictures contributing to the past year of visual journalism. The winners were chosen by an independent jury that reviewed more than 73,996 photographs entered by 4,282 photographers from 125 countries.