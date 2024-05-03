WHO alarmed by high use of antibiotics in Covid-19 cases

MANILA - New evidence from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has shown that the extensive use of antibiotics during the coronavirus pandemic may have worsened the “silent” spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

According to the WHO website, AMR refers to when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines. Due to drug resistance, antimicrobial medicines such as antibiotics become ineffective, making it difficult or impossible to treat infections.

The WHO reported that while only 8 per cent of hospitalised Covid-19 patients had bacterial coinfections requiring antibiotics, about 75 per cent of them had been given antibiotics “just in case” the drug would be of any help.

Antibiotics use ranged from 33 per cent for patients in the Western Pacific region – including the Philippines – to 83 per cent in the Eastern Mediterranean and the African regions. Between 2020 and 2022, prescriptions decreased over time in Europe and the Americas, while they increased in Africa, based on data from the WHO Global Clinical Platform for Covid-19.

The platform serves as a repository of standardised individual-level, anonymised clinical data from patients hospitalised because of Covid-19 from January 2020 to March 2023.

The findings were presented during a global congress on clinical microbiology and infectious diseases in Barcelona, Spain, which concluded on April 30.

These will be discussed to improve antibiotic prescription and use across the globe ahead of the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level meeting on AMR in September.

Benefits vs risks

In a statement, Dr Silvia Bertagnolio – the WHO unit head for surveillance, evidence and laboratory strengthening, division for AMR – said: “When a patient requires antibiotics, the benefits often outweigh the risks associated with side effects or antibiotic resistance.

“However, when they are unnecessary, they offer no benefit while posing risks, and their use contributes to the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance.”

She added: “These data call for improvements in the rational use of antibiotics to minimise unnecessary negative consequences for patients and populations.”

According to the WHO study, “overall, antibiotic use did not improve clinical outcomes for patients with Covid-19. But rather, it might create harm for people without bacterial infection, compared to those not receiving antibiotics”.

“This underscores the urgent need to improve the rational use of antibiotics to minimise unnecessary negative consequences for both patients and populations,” it added.