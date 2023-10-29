While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 29

Gaza under blackout as Israel declares new phase in war

Gaza was largely cut off from the outside world on Saturday after Israel rained more bombs from the air and suggested that its long-promised ground offensive against Hamas militants controlling the Palestinian enclave had begun.

This comes after the UN General Assembly called for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza. The non-binding resolution on Friday received overwhelming support, including from Singapore, but Israel and the United States voted against it.

Israel said on Saturday morning that its troops, sent in on Friday night, were still in the field, whereas previously, it had made only brief sorties during three weeks of bombing to destroy Hamas who it said killed 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, on Oct 7.

