While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 27

At UN, Iran warns US will ‘not be spared’ if war in Gaza continues
Iran’s Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian warned at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel’s retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn’t end then the United States will “not be spared from this fire.”
“I say frankly to the American statesmen, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome (an)expansion of the war in the region. But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire,” he told a meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the Middle East.
Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, in retaliation for an Oct 7 attack that killed 1,400 people and saw hundreds taken hostage. Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and is preparing a ground invasion. Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 have been killed.
Judge keeps Donald Trump’s US$10,000 gag order fine amid civil fraud trial
A New York judge on Thursday reconsidered but ultimately stood by his decision to fine Donald Trump US$10,000 (S$13,706) for violating a gag order barring the former US president from speaking publicly about court staff during his civil fraud trial.
Justice Arthur Engoron fined Trump for the second time on Wednesday after he again appeared to violate the order by making an apparent reference to his top clerk in comments before news cameras outside the courtroom.
Engoron had agreed to reconsider on Thursday after a lawyer for Trump argued that the offending statement was not directed at his clerk. Engoron did not take long to reach a decision after reviewing a clip of Trump’s remarks during a morning break, saying it was “clear” Trump was referring to his clerk.
Australian PM tells US House speaker he hopes Aukus legislation passes this year
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met the new speaker of the US House of Representatives on Thursday and said he hoped the US Congress would pass legislation related to the Aukus submarine project this year.
Albanese, who held summit talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday, met the new speaker, Mike Johnson, on Capitol Hill a day after Johnson’s election following protracted wrangling among House Republicans.
“We, of course, have important legislation required for Aukus,” Albanese told Johnson at the start of their meeting. “We are certainly hoping that the Congress can pass that legislation this year.”
Abbott to cease sale of infant probiotic products after FDA warning
Abbott Laboratories has agreed to discontinue sales of its Similac Probiotic Tri-Blend product used for hospitalised preterm infants after the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to the company.
FDA said it had sent warning letters to the company as it was concerned that preterm infants were at risk of potentially fatal diseases or infections, caused by bacteria or yeast contained in the probiotics. It had also sent a similar warning to Infinant Health.
“The product is an unapproved new drug and an unlicensed biological product being sold in violation” of regulations, the health regulator said on Thursday about Abbott’s Similac.
Sweden will not expel man behind recent Koran burning demos despite deportation order
Sweden’s migration agency said on Thursday it had decided to deport an Iraqi man who burned copies of the Koran, the Muslim holy book, but that the order would not be carried out because the man would risk torture in his home country.
In August, Sweden raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest level and warned of an increase in threats against Swedes at home and abroad after Koran burnings outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.
Several actions were led by Salwan Momika, a refugee from Iraq who says he wants to protest against the whole institution of Islam and ban its holy book.