While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 14

Anwar Ibrahim storms to victory in Port Dickson by-election

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim stormed to victory at the Port Dickson by-election on Saturday, garnering 72 per cent of the vote.

The de facto leader of ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) also proved his mettle by winning with a majority of 23,560 votes, exceeding that of the previous MP Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, who had won the parliamentary seat in the May general election by a margin of 17,710 votes.

"This victory is an important milestone and a vote of confidence for the Pakatan Harapan government and the reform agenda and the Prime Minister personally," said Datuk Seri Anwar, at a press conference after the results were announced.

The 71-year-old former deputy prime minister said he would be sworn in as an MP on Monday, bringing him a step closer to fulfilling the agreement by PH to eventually make him Malaysia's eighth prime minister, after Tun Mahathir Mohamad.

Trump hails freeing of pastor Andrew Brunson as step in Turkey-US relations

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the release of US pastor Andrew Brunson after two years in Turkey’s custody was a “tremendous step” towards improved relations with Turkey, but he denied cutting a deal with Ankara.

“The only deal, if you could call it a deal, is a psychological one. We feel much differently about Turkey today than we did yesterday, and I think we have a chance of really becoming much closer to Turkey,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Brunson.

In front of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, US lawmakers and Brunson’s family, the pastor knelt beside Trump on the floor of the Oval Office, placed a hand on his shoulder, and prayed for God to give him “supernatural wisdom.”

Trump pessimistic about Jamal Khashoggi's fate, says 'not looking too good'

US President Donald Trump is pessimistic about the fate of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying on Saturday that it is "not looking too good" and he may have been killed.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US permanent resident whose writings have been critical of powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been missing since entering the country's consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2.

"I think we would've known by now. That was our first hope, our first hope was that he was not killed, but maybe that's not looking too good... from what we're hearing," Trump told journalists at the White House.

Bodies of 11 babies found in the ceiling of a former funeral home in Detroit

Construction workers made a gruesome discovery as they worked to transform a funeral home into a community centre: the bodies of 11 infants hidden in the ceiling.

According to the Detroit News, eight bodies were found in a cardboard box and three others were found in trash bags inside a casket, all concealed in a compartment in the ceiling. The construction workers called the police, who ordered the rest of the property searched.

WDIV, a local NBC affiliate, said the Cantrell Funeral Home on the city's east side had been shut down in April by state inspectors who had found several violations including decomposing remains, improperly stored bodies and unsanitary conditions.

Football: Maradona lashes out at Messi in greatest player debate

Argentina great Diego Maradona has hit out at his countryman Lionel Messi, saying the forward is not a leader on the pitch and should not be considered a footballing God.

Maradona, who along with Brazil's Pele is widely held to be one of the best players of all time, said Messi was one player at his club Barcelona and another with the national side.

"We shouldn't deify Messi any longer," Maradona said in an interview with Fox Sports. "He's a great player but he's not a leader. It's useless trying to make a leader out of a man who goes to the toilet 20 times before a game."

