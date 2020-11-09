While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 9

Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January

US President Donald Trump will be subject to the same Twitter Inc rules as any other user when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan 20, the social media company confirmed this week.

Twitter places "public interest" notices on some rule-breaking tweets from "world leaders" that would otherwise be removed. Such tweets from political candidates and elected or government officials are instead hidden by a warning and Twitter takes actions to restrict their reach.

But the company said this treatment does not apply to former office holders.

French minister, in Cairo, affirms respect for Islam in dispute over cartoons

The French foreign minister asserted his country's "profound respect for Islam" during a visit to Cairo on Sunday (Nov 8) in a dispute with the Muslim world over France's defence of the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit comes in the wake of several attacks in France apparently provoked by anger over the defence of the caricatures, considered blasphemous by Muslims, as freedom of expression.

After meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Le Drian said an "anti-French"campaign in the Muslim world had often been the result of a distortion of French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on the issue.

Erdogan's son-in-law resigns as finance minister: Instagram post

The son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan resigned on Sunday as finance minister, citing health reasons in a statement on his verified Instagram account.

"After serving in ministerial posts for nearly five years, I took the decision not to continue my duty (as finance minister) due to health issues," Berat Albayrak said.

He added he would spend more time with his family whom he said he "neglected", according to the statement.

Jeopardy! game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'

Jeopardy! game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday (Nov 8) at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy.

The death of Canadian-born Trebek, who in March 2019 revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, was shared on the show's official Twitter account. Trebek passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, the show's tweet said.

It quickly drew condolences from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others.

Football: Man City pay penalty for De Bruyne's miss in Liverpool draw

Manchester City were left to rue Kevin De Bruyne's missed penalty as Liverpool escaped from the Etihad Stadium with a point for the first time in four seasons after a 1-1 draw on Sunday (Nov 8).

A flying start from the Reds was rewarded with Mohamed Salah's 13th minute penalty, but Gabriel Jesus levelled for Pep Guardiola's men before De Bruyne failed to hit the target from the spot three minutes before half-time.

A share of the points between the sides that have combined to win the title for the past three seasons leaves Liverpool in third just a point off the top, while City sit five points further back in 12th but with a game in hand.

