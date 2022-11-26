While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 26

Many shoppers can’t find Apple’s latest iPhones on Black Friday

Many shoppers looking for Apple’s latest high-end phones returned empty handed from its stores this Black Friday as the technology company struggles with production snafus in China.

Among them were Mrs Sally Gannon and her son Michael, who were visiting an Apple store in Bethesda, where they found no iPhone Pros in stock.

Similarly, Ms Abisha Luitel wanted to get an iPhone 14 Pro for her 21-year old cousin. But the Apple store she visited was out. She purchased an older version, the 12, instead.

The “iPhone shortages are accelerating and were front and centre this morning on Black Friday across many retailers, Apple Stores, and online channels,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note.

