While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 26

Many shoppers can’t find Apple’s latest iPhones on Black Friday
Many shoppers looking for Apple’s latest high-end phones returned empty handed from its stores this Black Friday as the technology company struggles with production snafus in China.
Among them were Mrs Sally Gannon and her son Michael, who were visiting an Apple store in Bethesda, where they found no iPhone Pros in stock.
Similarly, Ms Abisha Luitel wanted to get an iPhone 14 Pro for her 21-year old cousin. But the Apple store she visited was out. She purchased an older version, the 12, instead.
The “iPhone shortages are accelerating and were front and centre this morning on Black Friday across many retailers, Apple Stores, and online channels,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note.
Three killed, at least eight injured in Brazil school shooting
Three people were killed and at least eight injured on Friday when a shooter opened fire at two schools in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, local police said.
The attacks happened around 10am local time (9pm Singapore time) in the small town of Aracruz, located some 80km north of state capital Vitoria.
Officials said an unidentified teenager in military attire had opened fire at two schools, one private and one public, and was still missing in the early afternoon.
Russian shelling kills 15, as Ukraine battles to restore power
Russian shelling on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed 15 civilians on Friday, officials said, as engineers across the country sought to restore heat, water and power to major cities.
Throughout the country, Russian air strikes over recent weeks have brought Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to its knees as winter approaches and temperatures approach freezing, spurring fears of a health crisis and a further exodus.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more six million households in the country were still affected by power cuts, two days after targeted Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
World Cup: Fans pause action for Friday prayers
As noon approached, muezzins across Qatar called Muslim soccer players, fans and officials to the first Friday prayers of the first World Cup to take place in a Muslim country.
At the Ibrahim al-Khalil Mosque in Doha’s West Bay, with its towering minaret and carved wooden doors, they gathered for the weekly congregational prayer that many Muslims believe is obligatory.
Among the faithful were fans from Tunisia, Oman and India, a uniformed Fifa official, kids dressed in French soccer kits and hundreds of men and women from nearby hotels and tower blocks.
World Cup: England suffer reality check in 0-0 draw with US
England suffered a sobering reality check as they were outplayed for long periods by a youthful United States side in a tense 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group B game on Friday.
A 6-2 thrashing of Iran on Monday sent fans’ hopes soaring, but Gareth Southgate’s side were fortunate not to suffer a repeat of their 1950 World Cup calamity against the Americans.
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic struck the crossbar for the US and they failed to take a stack of first-half chances against an England team stuck in second gear.