While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 26

Ukraine accuses Russia of firing on, seizing three of its ships

Ukraine's navy accused Russia of opening fire on and seizing three of its vessels on Sunday (Nov 25) in a strait near Moscow-annexed Crimea, sparking alarm among Kiev's Western allies and raising fears of possible military escalation.

The incident occurred in the Kerch Strait, a narrow waterway that gives access to the Sea of Azov that is used by Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine's navy said it took place as three of its ships - two small warships and a tugboat - were heading through the strait for the port of Mariupol.

200 wounded as magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes western Iran

Iran said on Sunday (Nov 25) that no fatalities had been reported but that about 200 people were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near its western border with Iraq, Iranian state TV reported.

The tremor was also felt in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and in Kuwait.

“About 200 to 210 people have been injured ... but we have had no fatalities,” Houshang Bazvand, the governor of Kermanshah province, told state TV.

Democrats to probe Trump money ties to Russia, Saudis: Lawmaker

Democrats intend to probe US President Donald Trump's financial ties to determine whether they are the "hidden hand" driving US foreign policy on Russia and Saudi Arabia, the incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Sunday (Nov 25).

Adam Schiff, currently the ranking Democrat on that committee, accused Trump of being "dishonest" about the role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A Republican senator privy to the intelligence also challenged Trump's denial this week that the CIA had concluded that the crown prince ordered the Oct 2 assassination.

Football: Copa Libertadores final postponed after bus attack

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final has been postponed for the second time in as many days following an attack on the Boca Juniors team bus by River Plate fans, organizers Conmebol said on Sunday (Nov 25).

The match between the Buenos Aires arch-rivals was due to be played at 2000 GMT (4am Singapore time) on Sunday after initially being postponed on Saturday following the attack near River’s Monumental stadium, which left Boca players with injuries from shards of broken glass and suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

“There isn’t a level playing field to play the final. That is why Conmebol have taken the decision to postpone the final of the Libertadores and to call a meeting of the presidents of both clubs in Asuncion to find a new date,” Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez said.

Football: Aubameyang goal gives Arsenal 2-1 win at Bournemouth

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions on Sunday (Nov 25) with a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth that moved them within a point of the Premier League’s top four.

The home team’s record signing Jefferson Lerma, who cost 25 million pounds ($32 million) in August, scored a spectacular own goal to give Arsenal the lead but Norwegian international Josh King, back for Bournemouth after injury, equalised just before halftime.

That meant Unai Emery’s team have still not led at the halfway stage of a league game since he joined in the close-season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slid in the Gunners’ second goal in the 68th minute and their three-man back line held out, although Lerma hit a post.

