While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 21

Apec leaders agree on need for free, fair environment for trade and investment to drive economic recovery

Leaders from 21 Asia-Pacific economies on Friday vowed to redouble efforts to free up trade across the Pacific Ocean.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders said more had to be done to foster an enabling environment for trade and investment in the region.

"We recognise the importance of a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment to drive economic recovery at such a challenging time," they said in their declaration following their annual year-end summit.

"In this regard, we reaffirm our support for agreed-upon rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in promoting the stability and predictability of international trade flows," they added.

READ MORE HERE

White House aide, son of lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is Covid-19 positive

Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said on Friday he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Andrew attended his father's press conference on Thursday at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, according to multiple reports.

The elder Giuliani and other Trump campaign lawyers spoke without masks from an indoor podium, to an audience of dozens.

READ MORE HERE

Dutch left red-faced after EU video conference 'hack' by journalist

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned his Cabinet on Friday to beef up online security after a journalist logged into a confidential EU videoconference using information posted on a minister's Twitter account.

RTL Nieuws said reporter Daniel Verlaan logged into a secure meeting of European defence ministers after getting a login address and partial pin code off a picture posted of Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld.

Bijleveld is in quarantine and working from home in the picture in which documents on her desk could be seen, private broadcaster RTL Nieuws said.

READ MORE HERE

Woman gets suspended sentence for blackmailing Man United's Martial

A French court on Friday handed a woman an eight-month suspended sentence for attempting to blackmail Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial after the pair struck up a relationship online.

A judicial source said judges had imposed a harsher penalty than the six-month suspended sentence that prosecutors had asked for.

The woman must also pay a symbolic euro in damages to the French national footballer.

READ MORE HERE

Football: EPL managers want heading curbed if it leads to dementia

Players should stop heading the ball in training if research proves it leads to dementia when they are older, several Premier League managers have said since the topic came to the fore following the death of England's Nobby Stiles.

Stiles and many of his 1966 World Cup winning team mates had been diagnosed with dementia before their deaths, while Manchester United great Bobby Charlton, 83, also disclosed his diagnosis recently.

Chelsea's Frank Lampard said he is now considering how his players train and favoured rules to curb heading in youth football before implementing guidelines higher up the pyramid.

READ MORE HERE