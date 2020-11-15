While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 15

Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters rallied in Washington on Saturday, with the president making a drive-past in his motorcade as he sticks to discredited claims that mass fraud denied him election victory.

Marchers close to the White House greeted Trump’s brief appearance with wild cheers, waving and whistles, holding signs and flags saying “Best prez ever,” "Stop the steal” and “Trump 2020: Keep America Great.”

Several thousand people had gathered by noon on the city’s Freedom Plaza, with more still arriving from all sides, waving flags and shouting “Four More Years” in a festive atmosphere reminiscent of a Trump rally.

With right-wing militia group the Proud Boys also among those rallying, a large security presence was deployed in the capital to prevent clashes with anti-Trump events scheduled outside the Supreme Court.

New US defence chief tells troops 'time to come home'

Newly appointed Pentagon chief Christopher Miller signalled on Saturday that he could accelerate the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the Middle East, saying, "It's time to come home".

"All wars must end," Mr Miller, named acting defence secretary by President Donald Trump on Monday, said in his first message to the US armed services.

He said that the US is committed to defeating Al Qaeda, 19 years after the Sept 11 attacks on the United States, and is "on the verge of defeating" the group.

Marie Antoinette's silk shoe goes up for sale in Versailles

A silk shoe that belonged to Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France who was executed during the French Revolution, will go up for auction on Sunday - with a starting price of €10,000 (S$15,000).

The sale takes place in the Palace of Versailles, where the queen - who has gone down in history as a symbol of the excesses of the French monarchy - and King Louis XVI held court before they were guillotined in 1793.

The shoe bears her name on its heel and Jean-Pierre Osenat, of the auction house that is conducting the sale, said she is thought to have worn it regularly during daily life at the palace.

Football: Distancing 'was maintained' at wedding Salah attended

Wallahi he deserves to be sentenced to Klopps basement immediately pic.twitter.com/BJrVk8nXDW — ً (@sxlmss) November 13, 2020

The mayor of Mohamed Salah's home town in Egypt has insisted social distancing was observed at a family wedding the Liverpool forward attended before he tested positive for Covid-19.

The two-time African footballer of the year has been in isolation in Egypt since Friday following the test that was carried out when he joined up with his international teammates.

Salah had attended his brother Nasr's wedding in the town of Nagrig and photographs show him dancing with a mask pushed onto his chin at one point.

Golf: Dustin Johnson three shots clear after 45 holes at Masters

Dustin Johnson seized control of the Masters halfway through the third round on Saturday with a sizzling display of power and precision that left his rivals struggling to stay within striking distance.

Ten players were within one stroke starting the round, but Johnson broke clear after almost holing his approach shot for a tap-in eagle at the par-five second.

Seemingly fully recovered from a recent bout of the novel coronavirus, he had mastery of his trusty power fade off the tee and displayed supreme distance control with his irons, hitting every green in regulation on the front nine at Augusta National.

