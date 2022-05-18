While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 18

Flight data shows China Eastern jet deliberately crashed: Report
US investigators believe someone on board deliberately crashed a China Eastern flight in March, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, in what was China's deadliest air disaster in decades.
China Eastern flight MU5375 was travelling from Kunming to Guangzhou on March 21 when it inexplicably plunged from an altitude of 29,000 feet into a mountainside, killing all 132 people on board.
So-called black box flight data recorders recovered from the site were sent to the United States for analysis.
That data shows that someone - possibly a pilot or someone who had forced their way into the cockpit - input orders to send the Boeing 737-800 into a nosedive, according to Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the probe.
Wider Donbas victory slipping from reach for Putin
Even as the Kremlin prepares to take full control of the ruins of Mariupol city, it faces the growing prospect of defeat in its bid to conquer all of Ukraine's eastern Donbas because its badly mauled forces lack the manpower for significant advances.
Russian President Vladimir Putin may have to decide whether to send in more troops and hardware to replenish his dramatically weakened invasion force as an influx of modern Western weaponry bolsters Ukraine's combat power, analysts say.
Russia's forces are unlikely to be vanquished quickly even if no major new troop deployment materialises, setting the stage for the four-week-old Battle for the Donbas to grind on.
WHO says coordinating with UK over monkeypox outbreak
The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday it was coordinating with UK and other European health officials after British authorities detected at least seven cases of monkeypox this month.
Health officials have noted some of these infections may be through sexual contact - in this instance among gay or bisexual men - which would be a new development in understanding transmission of the virus.
Symptoms in humans of monkeypox - which is endemic in parts of Central and Western Africa - include lesions, fever, muscle ache and chills.
Zelensky appears at Cannes as festival rolls out red carpet
A parade of Oscar winners on Tuesday kicked off the 75th Cannes Film Festival, devoting special attention to the war in Ukraine as it returned to high-wattage form after the lifting of Covid-19 rules.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the gala opening ceremony as a surprise guest by video link from Kyiv, asking for the cinema world’s solidarity with his people in the face of the Russian invasion.
“In the end, hatred will disappear and dictators will die,” he told the rapt audience which gave him a standing ovation.
Liverpool take title race down to the wire with Southampton win
Joel Matip's stooping header gave Liverpool a 2-1 win at Southampton on Tuesday to keep the Premier League title race alive until the final day of the season.
The result leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of Sunday's final round of games when City are at home to Aston Villa and Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.
City have 90 points with Liverpool on 89, meaning that victory for Pep Guardiola's side against Villa, managed by former Reds captain Steven Gerrard, would secure their fourth league title in five seasons.