While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 1

Israel’s Netanyahu says any ICC arrest warrants would be scandal on historic scale



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that if the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for government officials on charges related to the conduct of Israel’s war against Hamas it would be a scandal on a historic scale.

Israeli officials have expressed concern in recent days that the ICC is preparing warrants for senior government officials, in what would be the most serious international legal action taken against Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October.

The ICC - which can charge individuals with war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide - is investigating Hamas’ Oct 7 cross-border attack and Israel’s devastating military assault on Hamas-ruled Gaza, now in its seventh month.

READ MORE HERE

Blinken says he will press Netanyahu on Gaza aid measures

