While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 4

Israeli military review of Gaza aid convoy deaths finds most killed in stampede
Israel’s military said on March 3 most of the Palestinians killed last week as crowds massed near an aid convoy in Gaza died in a stampede but local health officials said casualties brought into hospitals had been hit by large-calibre ammunition.
Pressure has mounted on Israel over the deaths of dozens of Palestinians during a confused incident in the Gaza Strip on Feb 29 in which crowds surrounded a convoy of aid trucks and soldiers opened fire, with several countries backing a UN call for an inquiry.
Palestinian health officials say more than 100 people were killed in the incident in the early hours of the morning, most of them shot by Israeli troops. Israeli officials have dismissed the figures given by the Palestinians but have not offered any estimates of their own.
Zurich steps up security at Jewish sites after possible antisemitic attack
Police have stepped up security measures at Jewish sites in Zurich following a serious knife attack on an orthodox Jewish man in the Swiss city overnight, local police said on March 3.
Police said they had taken action after a 15-year-old Swiss youth was arrested for inflicting “life-threatening” injuries on the 50-year-old Jewish man in central Zurich on March 2 night.
A Zurich police statement said it was not clear what sparked the attack, but that investigations were “explicitly including the possibility of a crime motivated by antisemitism.”
Germany accuses Russia of “information war” after military recording
Germany’s defence minister said on March 3 Russia was conducting an “information war” aimed at creating divisions within Germany, his first reaction to the publication in Russia of an audio recording of a meeting of senior German military officials.
Russian media on March 1 published a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers were heard discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea, prompting Russian officials to demand an explanation.
On March 2, Germany called it an apparent act of eavesdropping and said it was investigating.
Swiss vote decisively for ‘13th month’ pension increase
Switzerland voted decisively to increase pension payments for the elderly in a referendum on March 3, as concern over living costs and support for a stronger social safety net trumped questions about how to afford it.
Provisional official results published by the government showed over 58 per cent of voters backed the extra pension, a 13th monthly payment per year, with less than 42 per cent against, a more emphatic victory than final polls had suggested.
The measure, which was promoted by the Swiss Trade Union Federation and left-of-centre parties, also needed the backing of a majority of Switzerland’s 26 cantons to pass. Most supported it, with opposition strongest in lower-tax cantons.
Foden double fires Man City to comeback win against Man Utd
Phil Foden kept Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge on track with a superb second-half double as his side hit back to clinch a 3-1 home victory over Manchester United on March 3.
Marcus Rashford’s eighth-minute thunderbolt gave United the lead against the run of play and it looked like the visitors might put a dent in City’s hopes of a fourth successive crown.
But Pep Guardiola’s side remained patient, dominated possession and were eventually rewarded with Foden again proving how indispensable he is for City.