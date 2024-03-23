While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 23

Gun attack at Moscow concert leaves dead and injured: Mayor



Gunmen opened fire at a rock concert in a Moscow suburb March 22 leaving dead and wounded before a major fire spread through the theatre, Moscow’s mayor and Russian news agencies reported.

Attackers dressed in camouflaged outfits entered the building, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency who was at the scene.

Russia’s foreign ministry called the incident a “terrorist attack” that had to be condemned.

UK royal Kate having chemotherapy after ‘huge shock’ of cancer discovery

