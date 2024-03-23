While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 23

Gun attack at Moscow concert leaves dead and injured: Mayor
Gunmen opened fire at a rock concert in a Moscow suburb March 22 leaving dead and wounded before a major fire spread through the theatre, Moscow’s mayor and Russian news agencies reported.
Attackers dressed in camouflaged outfits entered the building, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency who was at the scene.
Russia’s foreign ministry called the incident a “terrorist attack” that had to be condemned.
UK royal Kate having chemotherapy after ‘huge shock’ of cancer discovery
Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, said on March 23 that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests taken after she had major abdominal surgery in January revealed that cancer had been present.
Kate, 42, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, spent two weeks in hospital in January after undergoing what her office said at the time was successful, planned surgery for an unspecified but non-cancerous condition.
However, in a video message, Kate, dressed in jeans and a jumper and looking pale and tired, said subsequent tests had revealed cancer had been found. She said she was well and getting stronger.
US House passes $1.62 trillion spending bill, sends to Senate
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives on March 22 passed a US$1.2 trillion (S$1.62 trillion) bill to keep the government funded through September, leaving the Democratic-majority Senate hours to act before a partial government shutdown deadline at midnight.
The 286-134 vote signals the coming end to a more-than-six-month battle over the scope of Washington’s spending for the fiscal year that began Oct 1.
The last shutdown occurred during Donald Trump’s presidency, from Dec 22, 2018 until Jan 25, 2019. The record-long interruption in government services came as the Republican insisted on money to build a wall along the US border with Mexico and was unable to broker a deal with Democrats.
New Hong Kong security law comes into force amid fears for freedoms
A new national security law came into force in Hong Kong on March 23 despite growing international criticism that it could erode freedoms in the city, which is ruled by China but has some autonomy stemming from its history as a British colony.
The law took effect at midnight when it was published on a government website, days after Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing lawmakers passed it unanimously, fast-tracking legislation to plug what authorities called national security loopholes.
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee signed the new national security law on Friday evening saying it “accomplished a historic mission, living up to the trust placed in us by the Central (Chinese) Authorities”.
Sabalenka’s much anticipated Miami opener delayed by rain
World number two Aryna Sabalenka’s much anticipated return to the court on March 22 following the apparent suicide of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov earlier in the week was delayed when heavy rain prevented the start of play at the Miami Open.
In the first match of the day on Grandstand court Sabalenka was scheduled to face good friend Paula Badosa in a second round encounter after receiving a first round bye.
The 25-year-old Belarusian issued a brief statement on Wednesday saying her “heart was broken” by the “unthinkable tragedy” but has otherwise remained out of the spotlight.