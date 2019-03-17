While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 17

High speed, then a failed climb for doomed Ethiopia flight

Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, which crashed killing 157 people, had an unusually high speed after take-off before the plane reported problems and asked permission to climb quickly, said a source who has listened to the air traffic control recording.

A voice from the cockpit of the Boeing 737 Max requested to climb to 14,000 feet above sea level - about 6,400 feet above the airport - before urgently asking to return, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity because the recording is part of an ongoing investigation.

The plane vanished from radar at 10,800 feet.

"He said he had a flight control problem. That is why he wanted to climb," the source said, adding there were no further details given of the exact problem and the voice sounded nervous.

New Zealand mosque massacre death toll rises to 50

The death toll from Friday's mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques has risen 50, with another 50 injured in the attack, police said on Sunday.

The additional death was discovered as bodies were being removed from the two buildings in the southern city of Christchurch, Police Commissioner Mike Bush told reporters.

He said another 36 people remain in hospital after the attack, in which right-wing extremist Brenton Tarrant mowed down worshippers during Friday prayers.

Paris luxury stores looted, burned in ‘yellow vest’ riots

Rioters looted and torched shops and businesses on the famed Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on Saturday, on the 18th weekend of French “yellow vest” protests, characterised by a sharp increase in violence after weeks of dwindling turnout.

President Emmanuel Macron cut short a ski weekend in the Pyrenees mountains as hooded protesters went on the rampage in Paris, leaving a trail of destruction in the touristic heart of the city.

The police appeared overrun as protesters swarmed the Champs-Elysees, vandalising and later setting fire to Fouquet’s brasserie, a favourite hangout of the rich and famous for the past century – as well as luxury handbag store Longchamp, a bank, another restaurant and several news stands.

Tennis: Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells with knee injury

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Indian Wells tournament on Saturday with a knee injury, shortly before his eagerly-awaited semi-final clash with great rival Roger Federer.

It would have been the 39th meeting between the pair, and the first since 2017.

"I warmed up today and I felt that my knee was not good to compete at the level I needed to compete in semi-final," Spain's Nadal said in a statement.

Massive study using Apple Watch spots heart issues, with limits

Researchers from Stanford University's School of Medicine presented results from a giant study sponsored by Apple that showed the Apple Watch can sometimes spot patients with undiagnosed heart-rhythm problems, without producing large numbers of false alarms.

The Apple-sponsored trial enrolled 419,297 people and was one of the largest heart-screening studies ever.

The study, details of which are being presented today at the American College of Cardiology conference in New Orleans, used the watch's sensors to detect possible atrial fibrillation.

