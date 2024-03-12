While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 12

Biden unveils US$7.3 trillion budget as campaign pitch for spending, tax goals



President Joe Biden sketched his policy vision for the United States on Monday, unveiling a US$7.3 trillion (S$9.71 trillion) spending wish list that is as much an election-year pitch to voters as a policy proposal.

Biden wants to sharply raise taxes on corporations and high earners in his second four-year term, the document showed, to help cut the federal deficit and pay for new programmes to assist those who make less cope with high housing and child care costs.

Biden’s budget for the 2025 fiscal year that starts in October includes raising the corporate income tax rate to 28 from 21, hiking rates on people making over US$400,000, forcing those with wealth of US$100 million to pay at least 25 per cent of their income in taxes, and letting the government negotiate to bring more drug costs down.

