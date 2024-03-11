While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 11

Maritime aid to Gaza would reach ‘those who need it’, says Israel’s defence minister



Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said March 10 aid delivered via a planned maritime route would go “to those who need it” in Gaza, where famine looms after five months of war.

Gallant travelled to the “shores of Gaza” on a military boat to inspect “preparations being made for the construction of a sea dock” that would receive humanitarian shipments, he said on social media platform X.

Humanitarian workers and UN officials have said easing overland access of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip would be more effective than maritime shipments or airdrops to alleviate the dire crisis in the besieged territory.

Kyiv slams Pope’s ‘white flag’ call, vows no surrender to Russia

