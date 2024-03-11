While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 11

Maritime aid to Gaza would reach ‘those who need it’, says Israel’s defence minister
Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said March 10 aid delivered via a planned maritime route would go “to those who need it” in Gaza, where famine looms after five months of war.
Gallant travelled to the “shores of Gaza” on a military boat to inspect “preparations being made for the construction of a sea dock” that would receive humanitarian shipments, he said on social media platform X.
Humanitarian workers and UN officials have said easing overland access of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip would be more effective than maritime shipments or airdrops to alleviate the dire crisis in the besieged territory.
Kyiv slams Pope’s ‘white flag’ call, vows no surrender to Russia
Ukraine on March 10 slammed Pope Francis’s call to negotiate with Russia two years into its invasion, vowing “never” to surrender after the pontiff said Kyiv should “have the courage to raise the white flag”.
The 87-year-old Catholic leader fuelled anger in Kyiv this weekend after he said in an interview that Ukraine should negotiate with Russia, which has seized large swathes of its territory in the offensive.
It is not the first statement by Pope Francis during Moscow’s invasion that has caused outrage in Ukraine. The pontiff has also made statements slammed by Russia.
Frankfurt lights up for Ramadan in first for Germany
The German city of Frankfurt switched on festive lights March 10 to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in what local media said was a nationwide first.
A large sign reading “Happy Ramadan” and a display of lights in the shape of stars, lanterns and crescent moons were formally unveiled in an evening ceremony, illuminating a pedestrianised street in the city centre lined with restaurants and cafes.
Local officials and German media said it was the first time a German city had put up street illuminations for Ramadan.
France’s Macron announces bill for assisted dying
France’s President Emmanuel Macron said a Bill on assisted dying would go before Parliament in May, speaking in an interview published by French media on March 10.
Only adults with full control of their judgement, suffering an incurable and life-threatening illness in the short to medium term and whose pain cannot be relieved will be able to “ask to be helped to die”, Macron told newspapers La Croix and Liberation.
Minors and patients suffering psychiatric or neurodegenerative conditions such as AlZheimer’s will not be eligible.
Mac Allister penalty earns 1-1 draw for Liverpool in Man City thriller
Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool claimed a point against Manchester City in a breathless 1-1 Premier League blockbuster at Anfield on March 10 that left Arsenal top of the table.
Liverpool are second, level on 64 points with the Gunners who lead on goal difference, with 10 games remaining of a thrilling three-way title race. Holders City, who are unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions, are third on 63. Arsenal climbed top with their 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.
City looked poised to hand manager Pep Guardiola his second victory in nine trips to the cauldron of Anfield when John Stones lost his marker to tap in Kevin De Bruyne’s corner from close range in the 23rd minute. Stones leapt onto the barrier in front of the visitors’ fans and shook both fists in celebration.