While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 1

US cities fear more destruction as protesters rage against police brutality

Major US cities feared another night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody, cleaning up streets strewn with broken glass and burned out cars as curfews failed to stop confrontations between activists and law enforcement.

What began as peaceful demonstrations over the death of Floyd, who died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, have become a wave of outrage sweeping a politically and racially divided nation.

Protesters have been flooding streets after weeks of lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic that threw millions out of work and hit minority communities especially hard.

As demonstrators broke windows and set fires, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds in many cities.

New coronavirus losing potency, top Italian doctor says

The new coronavirus is losing its potency and has become much less lethal, a senior Italian doctor said on Sunday.

"In reality, the virus clinically no longer exists in Italy," said Alberto Zangrillo, the head of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's coronavirus contagion.

"The swabs that were performed over the last 10 days showed a viral load in quantitative terms that was absolutely infinitesimal compared to the ones carried out a month or two months ago," he told RAI television.

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two Nasa astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule delivered Nasa astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday (May 31), marking the first US space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011.

The space station’s current crew welcomed them aboard with hugs and handshakes on schedule at 1.25pm EDT (1.25am Singapore time), after executing a critical spacecraft docking milestone and kicking off the crew’s potentially months-long stay in the orbital laboratory.

Applause could be heard from the station’s downlink to mission control in Houston, Texas as Behnken, 49, and Hurley 53, became the first American astronauts launched to the station from US soil in nearly a decade.

US sends 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil: White House

The United States has delivered two million doses of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Brazil to fight Covid-19, the White House said Sunday, though the drug has not yet been proven effective against the coronavirus.

"HCQ will be used as a prophylactic to help defend Brazil's nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals against the virus. It will also be used as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected," a statement said.

Brazil has the second largest number of coronavirus infections in the world.

La Liga announces fixtures as season restart looms large

Barcelona will recommence their bid to defend the Spanish title on Saturday June 13 away to Real Mallorca after a three-month pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Real Madrid will host Eibar on June 14, organisers La Liga announced on Sunday.

The season kick backs into action with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11 and there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barca hosting Leganes on June 16 and Real playing at home to Valencia on June 18.

Barca were leading Real by two points after 27 matches when the campaign was postponed back in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

