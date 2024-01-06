While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 6

Trump should be banned from NY real estate for ‘outrageous’ fraud, attorney general says



Donald Trump should be permanently barred from New York’s real estate industry for “outrageous” fraud, the state attorney general said in a court filing ahead of closing arguments in a civil case against the former US president.

The filing by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Jan 5 said Trump’s “myriad deceptive schemes” to “inflate asset values and conceal facts were so outrageous that they belie innocent explanation.”

Trump’s lawyers countered in an opposing filing that the state failed to show any “real-world impact” from Trump’s financial statements to banks, which according to a judge overstated his net worth by billions of dollars.

