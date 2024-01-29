While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 29

Three US troops killed, up to 34 injured in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran



Three US service members were killed and dozens may be wounded after an unmanned aerial drone attack on US forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden and US officials said on Jan 28.

Biden blamed Iran-backed groups for the attack, the first deadly strike against US forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and sent shock waves throughout the Middle East.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Biden said in a statement.

READ MORE HERE

World’s largest cruise ship sets sail, bringing concerns about methane emissions

