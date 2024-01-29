While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 29

Three US troops killed, up to 34 injured in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran
Three US service members were killed and dozens may be wounded after an unmanned aerial drone attack on US forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden and US officials said on Jan 28.
Biden blamed Iran-backed groups for the attack, the first deadly strike against US forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and sent shock waves throughout the Middle East.
“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Biden said in a statement.
World’s largest cruise ship sets sail, bringing concerns about methane emissions
The world’s largest cruise ship is set for its maiden voyage on Jan 27, but environmental groups are concerned that the liquefied natural gas-powered vessel - and other giant cruise liners to follow - will leak harmful methane into the atmosphere.
Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas sets sail from Miami with capacity for 8,000 passengers across 20 decks, taking advantage of the surging popularity of cruises.
The ship is built to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), which burns more cleanly than traditional marine fuel but poses greater risks for methane emissions. Environmental groups say methane leakage from the ship’s engines is an unacceptable risk to the climate because of its short-term harmful effects.
Former Philippine leader’s son calls President Marcos ‘lazy’, urges him to quit
Former Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte’s son urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to resign on Jan 28, calling him lazy and uncompassionate in a deepening rift between the two politically powerful families.
Marcos teamed up with Duterte’s daughter Sara to make her vice-president in their 2022 election win. But cracks in the families’ alliance have emerged as the incumbent has veered away from his predecessor’s anti-drugs and foreign policies.
Sebastian Duterte, who is mayor of Philippines’ third most populous city Davao, said there had been a resurgence in crime after his father’s hardline campaign had been relaxed.
US says its Israel policy unchanged after report on leveraging weapon sales
The White House said on Jan 28 there was no change in its Israel policy after NBC News reported the United States was discussing using weapon sales to Israel as leverage to convince the Israeli government to scale back its military assault in Gaza.
“Israel has a right and obligation to defend themselves against the threat of Hamas, while abiding by international humanitarian law and protecting civilian lives, and we remain committed to support Israel in its fight against Hamas. We have done so since Oct 7, and will continue to. There has not been a change in our policy,” a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.
NBC News reported earlier on Jan 28 that at the direction of the White House, the Pentagon has been reviewing what weaponry Israel has requested that could be used as leverage. The report cited sources and said no final decisions were made.
Liverpool through to FA Cup fifth round, Wolves win game marked by fan violence
Liverpool cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 5-2 rout of Championship side Norwich City on Jan 28, to kick off Juergen Klopp’s long goodbye at Anfield.
Liverpool’s beloved manager announced on Jan 27 that he would leave the Merseyside team at the end of this season, his ninth at the helm.
The eight-times FA Cup winners had goals from Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Dioga Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.