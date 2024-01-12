While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 12

US probe opened into Boeing after Alaska Airlines incident

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced an investigation into Boeing’s quality control on Jan 11, after a near-catastrophic incident last week involving an Alaska Airlines-operated 737 Max.

“This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again,” the FAA said in a statement, after a panel known as a “door plug” blew out of the plane over the western US state of Oregon.

The Alaska Airlines jet successfully executed an emergency landing with no fatalities or major injuries.

US regulators have since grounded 171 737 Max 9 planes with the same configuration as the jet involved in the Jan 5 incident.

