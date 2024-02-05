While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 5

Israel army says raided Hamas compound used to train for October 7



Israel’s army said Feb 4 its forces had raided a Hamas training facility in Gaza where militants prepared for the Oct 7 attack on Israel.

The facility in the Palestinian territory’s main southern city of Khan Yunis contained models of Israeli military bases, armoured vehicles, as well as entry points to kibbutzim, the army said in a statement.

Soldiers also raided the office of Mohammad Sinwar, a senior commander in Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

