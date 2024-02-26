While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 26

Ukraine has plan for new offensive against Russia, says Zelensky
Ukraine has a clear plan for a new counteroffensive against Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb 25, adding that he could not disclose details publicly.
Kyiv’s troops conducted a counteroffensive last year, but were unable to break through prepared defensive lines in the Russian-occupied south and east.
“There is a plan (for a counteroffensive), the plan is clear, I can’t tell you the details,” Zelensky told a news conference in the capital Kyiv.
Good sex is secret to Joe Biden’s long marriage, new book on first lady says
President Joe Biden has joked to aides that the key to a long and lasting marriage is “good sex,” according to a new book about first lady Jill Biden that casts a spotlight on their 47-year romance.
American Woman - The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, was authored by New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers and comes out this week.
The part about sex takes up only a few paragraphs in the 276-page book but has already generated headlines.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro gathers supporters in show of strength amid coup probe
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro gathered on Feb 25 on Sao Paulo’s iconic Paulista Avenue to show support for the former far-right Brazilian president as he finds himself embroiled in several investigations that many believe could land him in jail.
Bolsonaro called the rally, which he dubbed a “peaceful gathering in favor of the rule of law and our freedom, families and future,” after being targeted by a police raid earlier this month as part of a probe into an alleged coup attempt.
He had his passport confiscated and was accused of editing a draft decree to overturn election results, pressuring military chiefs to join a coup attempt and plotting to jail a Supreme Court justice after his electoral loss to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022.
Polish farmers block key road into Germany
Polish farmers on Feb 25 blocked a major highway into Germany in the latest such protest against EU regulations and taxes.
Farmers across Europe have been protesting for weeks over what they say are excessively restrictive environmental rules, competition from cheap imports from outside the European Union and low incomes.
On Feb 25, farmers blocked the A2 motorway near Slubice, on the border with Germany in western Poland.
Liverpool claim League Cup with 1-0 extra-time victory over Chelsea
Liverpool won the League Cup by beating Chelsea 1-0 through a late extra-time goal from captain Virgil van Dijk after a fierce end-to-end battle at Wembley on Sunday.
Dutchman Van Dijk rose to meet a corner in the 118th minute and nodded home in front of cheering Liverpool fans.
The two teams had numerous chances in the first 90 minutes.