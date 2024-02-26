While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 26

Ukraine has plan for new offensive against Russia, says Zelensky



Ukraine has a clear plan for a new counteroffensive against Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb 25, adding that he could not disclose details publicly.

Kyiv’s troops conducted a counteroffensive last year, but were unable to break through prepared defensive lines in the Russian-occupied south and east.

“There is a plan (for a counteroffensive), the plan is clear, I can’t tell you the details,” Zelensky told a news conference in the capital Kyiv.

