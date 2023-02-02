While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 2

Strike leaves two dead in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk

Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday that at least two people were killed when a Russian rocket struck a residential building in the centre of the eastern city of Kramatorsk.

AFP saw two bodies at the scene as rescue workers cleared the rubble.

“Two hours ago, the Russian occupiers hit a residential building in the centre of the city with a rocket,” regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

“At least two dead and seven wounded – these are the consequences of the shelling of Kramatorsk,” he added, warning that more people could be found under the rubble.

