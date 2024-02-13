While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 13

Israel frees two hostages, Gaza officials say 67 killed in assault



Israel freed two Israeli-Argentine hostages held by Hamas in Rafah on Feb 12 in a ferocious rescue operation which killed 67 Palestinians in the southern Gaza city where about one million civilians have sought refuge from months of bombardments.

The mission by the Israeli military, the Shin Bet security service and a special police unit, freed Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Hare, 70, the military said. They were among 250 people seized during the Oct 7 raid by Hamas militants that triggered Israel’s war on Gaza.

More than four months on, much of the densely-populated strip of land on the Mediterranean is in ruins, with 28,340 Palestinians dead and 67,984 wounded, according to Gaza health officials, with many others believed to be buried under rubble.

