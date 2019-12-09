While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 9

Azmin asserts loyalty in show of strength at his own meeting in Kuala Lumpur

Just hours after Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim closed the party's national congress in Melaka on Sunday, his rival and deputy Azmin Ali, who had walked out of the party assembly, drew thousands in a show of strength at his own unofficial meeting in downtown Kuala Lumpur.

In a searing speech to counter accusations of betrayal levelled at him over the weekend, Datuk Seri Azmin asserted the loyalty of his faction to the largest party in Malaysia's ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH), pointing out how they had been with the party since day one.

"After 20 years we have fought and been jailed. Suddenly, we are the traitors," he told a packed ballroom at the Renaissance Hotel, a venue chosen for its symbolism as the birthplace of PKR on April 4, 1999.

Like his ally and PKR vice-president Tian Chua, who was booed for warning party members against blind loyalty at the close of the national congress earlier, Mr Azmin said members should not be obsessed with defending their leader, but focus on being builders of a new Malaysia.

Democrats zoom in on Trump impeachment charges this week

Democratic lawmakers could vote this week on articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee chairman said on Sunday as lawmakers sharpened their focus on charges of wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine.

US Representative Jerrold Nadler said the panel will not decide on the specific articles until after a hearing on Monday to consider evidence gathered by the House Intelligence Committee in its investigation of the Republican leader.

"There are possible drafts that various people are writing," Nadler told CNN's State of the Union. "But the fact is we're not going to make any decision as to how broad the articles should be - as to what they contain, what the wording is - until after the hearing tomorrow."

Trump says North Korea must denuclearise, after North claims 'very important' test

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un risks losing "everything" if he resumes hostility and his country must denuclearise, after the North said it had carried out a "successful test of great significance."

"Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way. He signed a strong Denuclearisation Agreement with me in Singapore," Trump said on Twitter, referring to his first summit with Kim in Singapore in 2018.

"He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the US Presidential Election in November," he said.

New Zealand issues thunderstorm warning after weekend wild weather

New Zealand's meteorological service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of New Zealand on Sunday after wild weather over the weekend caused flooding, road closures and landslides.

The Timaru district in New Zealand's South Island has been in a state of emergency since Saturday after heavy downpours caused widespread flooding.

The weather has also caused havoc around Wellington, New Zealand's capital, with roads closed and public urged to avoid flood waters and the sea until further notice, according to information posted on some city councils' social media sites.

EPL: Leicester break club record with 4-1 win at Villa

Leicester City set a club record of eight successive top flight wins after two goals from Jamie Vardy helped them to an impressive 4-1 Premier League victory at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The result left Leicester in second place in the standings on 38 points from 16 games, eight adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool and six ahead of third-placed champions Manchester City.

The league's top scorer Vardy fired Leicester ahead with his 15th goal of the season and Kelechi Iheanacho made it 2-0 with a deft finish before Jack Grealish pulled one back for Villa on the stroke of halftime.

