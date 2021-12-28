While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 28

France further tightens Covid-19 measures, but no curfew for New Year's Eve
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that in response to a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the government is narrowing the delay for a third booster shot to three months from four, but there will be no curfew for New Year's Eve.
Castex also said that from Monday and for the next three weeks, all public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 people for indoor events, and to 5000 people for outdoor events.
Consumption of drinks and food will be banned in long-distance transport as well as in movie theaters and home working will become mandatory for at least three days per week where possible, Castex said.
Denmark, Iceland report record Covid-19 cases as Omicron surges
Denmark and Iceland on Monday reported record daily coronavirus cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant makes Europe the global hotspot for infections and deaths.
Both Nordic nations had some of Europe's lowest infection rates before Omicron's arrival.
Europe recorded the most Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past seven days, according to statistics compiled by AFP and drawn from official sources.
No 'panic,' but Covid-19 to 'overrun' some US hospitals: Biden
President Joe Biden on Monday said some US hospitals could be "overrun" by Covid-19 cases, but the country is generally well prepared to meet the latest surge and Americans need not panic.
In a virtual meeting hosted by the White House with several state governors and top health advisors, Biden stressed that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant would not have the same impact as the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 or the Delta surge this year.
"Omicron is a source of concern, but it should not be a source of panic," he said.
Jury's requests in Maxwell trial: Post-its, highlighters, and the definition of 'enticement'
As jurors in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial resumed their work on Monday, they asked the judge in the case for some office supplies: a white paper board and different colour post-it notes and highlighters.
The jury also requested transcripts from two witnesses as well as a definition of the word "enticement," an element in two of the six charges Maxwell faces.
Maxwell, who turned 60 on Christmas Day, is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, her ex-boyfriend and employer, between 1994 and 2004. Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.
Football: Premier League had record 103 Covid-19 cases in past week
A record 103 positive Covid-19 cases were found among players and staff in the Premier League over the past week, the league said on Monday following a raft of fixture postponements during the busy festive period.
"The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases," the league said in a statement.
The figure has steadily increased in recent weeks with 42 cases between Dec 6-12 and 90 testing positive between Dec 13-19.