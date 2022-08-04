While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 4

China ramps up drills, sanctions in response to Pelosi's visit

China on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Taiwan in response to United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, as the People's Liberation Army continued military exercises in the Taiwan Strait.

Amid rising tensions over her visit to Taiwan, which China regards as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland by force if necessary, Mrs Pelosi said the US will not abandon the island.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen added that the island will not back down in the face of heightened military threats.

Beijing expressed its displeasure over the visit, which it views as a severe provocation, by displaying its military might and also tightening the economic screws on Taiwan.

