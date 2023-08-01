While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 1

San Francisco warns Musk he needs permit for giant, flashing X sign



San Francisco sent the company formerly known as Twitter a warning Monday that it needed proper permits for the giant, flashing new X sign atop its headquarters, after the tech firm twice refused to let building inspectors check it.

The sign, installed on the roof of the company’s downtown office last week, is part of owner Elon Musk’s bid to rebrand the troubled social media giant to the 24th letter of the alphabet.

But local residents have complained, both to media and on Musk’s app, about the brilliant flashing lights emitting from the sign at night. Some have also complained about safety, suggesting the sign – which looms over the building’s edge – does not appear securely anchored to the roof.

READ MORE HERE

Unesco recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

