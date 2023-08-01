While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 1

San Francisco warns Musk he needs permit for giant, flashing X sign
San Francisco sent the company formerly known as Twitter a warning Monday that it needed proper permits for the giant, flashing new X sign atop its headquarters, after the tech firm twice refused to let building inspectors check it.
The sign, installed on the roof of the company’s downtown office last week, is part of owner Elon Musk’s bid to rebrand the troubled social media giant to the 24th letter of the alphabet.
But local residents have complained, both to media and on Musk’s app, about the brilliant flashing lights emitting from the sign at night. Some have also complained about safety, suggesting the sign – which looms over the building’s edge – does not appear securely anchored to the roof.
Unesco recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list
The UN’s cultural agency Unesco on Monday recommended that Venice be added to its list of world heritage in danger, saying the Italian authorities needed to step up efforts to secure the historic city and its surrounding lagoon.
Unesco said in its recommendation that Venice risked “irreversible” damage due to a string of issues ranging from climate change to mass tourism. The recommendation will now go to a meeting of Unesco’s World Heritage Committee in Riyadh in September for adoption.
“The effects of the continuing deterioration due to human intervention, including continuing development, the impacts of climate change and mass tourism threaten to cause irreversible changes to the outstanding universal value of the property,” said Unesco.
‘Fire whirls’ threaten Joshua tree desert in scorching US
A huge wildfire was raging out of control through the environmentally sensitive Mojave Desert on Monday, with “fire whirls” threatening the Joshua trees that are found almost entirely in the southwestern United States.
Around 77,000 acres (31,000 hectares) have been scorched since the York Fire erupted on Friday, fuelled over the weekend by high winds and soaring temperatures.
More than 250 firefighters have been deployed to try to quell the blaze, according to the Bureau of Land Management, the federal agency in charge of the area.
English football authorities launch measures to tackle behaviour, tragedy abuse
English football authorities have introduced a series of disciplinary measures to improve the behaviour of players, managers and fans at all levels of the game next season, several governing bodies said in a joint statement on Monday.
Under the new framework, match officials will have more power to act against unacceptable behaviour, while captains will be “expected to take responsibility for their team mates” and promote fair play and respect towards match officials.
Incidents in which multiple players confront or invade the personal space of match officials will result in at least one player receiving a card, with the FA reserving the right to take further action against the offending club.
Paul Reubens, actor who played Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70
Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, a nerdy character who wore a gray suit and red bowtie while delighting children and adults alike with his distinctive “heh heh heh” laugh, has died, a post on his Instagram account said on Monday.
Reubens, 70, died overnight after a years-long battle with cancer, the post said.
“A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit,” the post said.