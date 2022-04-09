While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 9

EU chief in Bucha offers speedy start for Ukraine membership
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha showed the “cruel face” of Russia’s army and pledged to try to speed Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the European Union.
During a visit on Friday to Bucha, where forensic investigators started to exhume bodies from a mass grave, von der Leyen looked visibly moved by what she saw in the town north-west of Kyiv where Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilians were killed by Russian forces.
As EU officials were about to arrive in Kyiv, at least 50 people were killed and many more wounded in a missile strike at a railway station packed with civilians fleeing the threat of a major Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.
At a news conference, von der Leyen condemned what she called “the cynical behaviour” of those who wrote “for our children” on the weapons found near the scene.
Russian shoppers feel pinch as inflation tops 16%
Russia's inflation rate reached 16.7 per cent year-on-year in March, the state statistics agency said on Friday, a level not seen since 2015, while food prices have risen even more steeply.
Prices in March - the first full month since Moscow began its military campaign in Ukraine in late February - were up 7.5 per cent on the previous month, according to Rosstat statistics agency.
The Russian central bank sets a target for inflation of 4 per cent, but as the economy has been hit by unprecedented Western sanctions, the latest year-on-year figure is more than four times higher.
Moderna recalls thousands of vaccine doses in Europe
Moderna said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine made by contract manufacturer Rovi after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body.
No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden in January.
The drug-maker said the contamination was found in just one vial, and it was recalling the whole lot out of "an abundance of caution".
Golf: Korda recovering after surgery for blood clot in arm
World number two Nelly Korda is recovering at home after having surgery for a blood clot in her arm, the 23-year-old American said on Friday.
Korda began treatment for the clot last month after seeking advice for swelling in her arm following a workout in Florida.
"I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein. I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome," Korda said in an Instagram post.
Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap
Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago.
The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took the action at a meeting on Friday, a week after Smith had resigned from the group.
In a statement, Smith said, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."