While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 5, 2024

In sharp shift, Biden tells Netanyahu US policy toward Gaza depends on Israeli action

The United States issued its strongest public rebuke toward Israel on April 4 since the start of its war with Hamas, warning that American policy on Gaza will be determined by whether Israel takes steps to address the safety of Palestinian civilians and aid workers.

US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israel must take immediate action to reduce civilian harm and suffering, the White House said after the two leaders spoke by phone.

Biden also told Netanyahu, in a call lasting less then 30 minutes, that an immediate ceasefire in the region was essential and called on Israel “to conclude a deal without delay” with Hamas to bring Israeli hostages home, nearly six months after the Palestinian militant group’s Oct 7 attack.

The White House statement reflected a sharp change in Biden’s tone and, for what appears to be the first time, a set of strings attached to continued US support.

