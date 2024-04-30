While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 30

Russian missile hits educational institution, kills four in Ukraine’s Odesa
A Russian missile attack on an educational institution in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on April 29 killed four people and injured 28, local officials said.
Regional governor Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said four of the injured were in serious condition and receiving urgent treatment.
He said the injured included two children and a pregnant woman.
Gaza hospital staff questioned by ICC war crimes prosecutors, sources say
Prosecutors from the International Criminal Court have interviewed staff from Gaza’s two biggest hospitals, two sources told Reuters, the first confirmation that ICC investigators were speaking to medics about possible crimes in the Gaza Strip.
The sources, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject, told Reuters ICC investigators had taken testimony from staff who had worked in the main hospital in Gaza City in the north of the enclave, Al Shifa, and the main hospital in Khan Younis in the south, Nasser.
The sources declined to provide more details, citing concerns about the safety of potential witnesses.
Indian state suspends licences of 14 products of yoga guru in latest setback
An Indian state regulator has suspended manufacturing licences of 14 products made by pharmaceutical companies of the country’s most popular yoga guru for repeatedly publishing misleading advertisements about their efficacy, a government order showed.
The order is the latest setback for Baba Ramdev whose TV shows, yoga cures and traditional medicine offerings for diseases have made him popular in India and other nations.
The Supreme Court of India has in recent weeks repeatedly criticised Ramdev for not complying with its directives in an ongoing lawsuit to stop misleading advertisements of some of his traditional ayurvedic medicines.
L’Occitane’s billionaire owner Geiger to take firm private in $2.42b deal
Hong Kong-listed L’Occitane International’s chairman and controlling shareholder will take the French skin-care firm private, valuing it at a maximum of HK$13.91 billion (S$2.42 billion), the company said on April 29.
Reuters reported in early April that L’Occitane’s Chairman Reinold Geiger was in advanced talks with investors and lenders about the deal, with U.S. private equity giant Blackstone looking to provide debt financing to fund the deal.
As part of the deal, Austrian billionaire Geiger’s investment holding company L’Occitane Groupe in Luxembourg will pay HK$34 for each share not already owned, representing a 30.8 per cent premium to the stock’s last close of HK$26 on Feb 5.
Battling Nadal beats Cachin to reach Madrid Open fourth round
Rafael Nadal survived a second set wobble to defeat Pedro Cachin 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 in the Madrid Open third round on April 29.
Nadal, who beat 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the second round, held his nerve as he was tested by the 91st-ranked Argentine, who won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Swiss Open.
“Some moments good, some moments not good, but I found a way,” the 37-year-old Nadal said.