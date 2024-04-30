While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 30

Russian missile hits educational institution, kills four in Ukraine’s Odesa

A Russian missile attack on an educational institution in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on April 29 killed four people and injured 28, local officials said.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said four of the injured were in serious condition and receiving urgent treatment.

He said the injured included two children and a pregnant woman.

