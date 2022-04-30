While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 30

US rejects 'business as usual' with Putin after G-20 invite

The United States said on Friday that the world cannot deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin as before after Indonesia invited him - as well as Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky - to November's Group of 20 (G-20) summit.

President Joe Biden "has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G-20. We have welcomed the Ukrainians attending," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"We have conveyed our view that we don't think they should be a part of it publicly and privately," she said.

She indicated that the US was in touch with the Indonesians and that the invitation to Russia came before its invasion of Ukraine.

