While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 29

Mike Pompeo starts Middle East tour with call for new Iran sanctions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday on a hastily-arranged visit to the Middle East as the United States aims to muster support for new sanctions against Iran.

The visit to Riyadh, Jerusalem and Amman just two days after Pompeo was sworn-in comes as President Donald Trump is set to decide whether to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that is still supported by European powers.

“We are urging nations around the world to sanction any individuals and entities associated with Iran’s missile programme, and it has also been a big part of discussions with Europeans,” Brian Hook, a senior policy adviser travelling with Pompeo, told reporters.

Hook said a salvo of ballistic missiles fired into Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi movement that killed a man earlier on Saturday had been provided by Teheran.

Things 'going very well,' Trump says after talk with South Korea's Moon

President Donald Trump said details of his potential summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are being ironed out, and that he’d spoken with the leaders of South Korea and Japan about preparations for the historic meeting.

“Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set,” the president said on Twitter. The call early on Saturday with South Korean President Moon Jae In was “a long and very good talk,” Trump said.

On Friday, Trump said that the potential location of a meeting with the North Korean leader had been narrowed down to two or three locations that he didn’t specify, adding “hopefully we’re going to have great success.”

Pregnant woman turns to YouTube videos to deliver her own baby

A pregnant woman from the US who thought her labour pains were food poisoning ended up delivering her own baby in a Turkish hotel room with a kettle, shoelaces and a series of YouTube videos.

Tia Freeman, from Nashville, later related the whole experience in a string of tweets.

Both Tia and her baby boy Xavier are both now doing well.

Qatar appears to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to free hostages

One morning last April, in the 16th month of a gruelling hostage negotiation, a top Qatari diplomat sent a text message to his boss to complain about a brazen robbery being perpetrated against his own country.

Qatar had entered secret talks to free 25 of its citizens from Iraqi kidnappers, yet the bargaining had turned into a kind of group shakedown, the official said, with a half-dozen militias and foreign governments jostling to squeeze cash from the wealthy Persian Gulf state.

And yet, the Qataris were willing to pay, and pay they did, confidential documents confirm.

Football: Fabregas boosts Chelsea’s top-four bid, West Brom safe for now

Cesc Fabregas boosted Chelsea’s bid to qualify for the Champions League as his superb strike clinched a 1-0 win at Swansea, while West Brom kept alive their slender hopes of avoiding Premier League relegation with a 1-0 victory against Newcastle on Saturday.

Spain midfielder Fabregas gave Chelsea the perfect start at the Liberty Stadium when he took an Eden Hazard pass and fired home for his 50th Premier League goal in the fourth minute.

That was enough to secure a third successive league win for Antonio Conte’s fifth-place side, who move within two points of Tottenham ahead of their fourth-placed London rivals’ clash with Watford on Monday.

