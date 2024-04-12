While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 12

Biden warns on Beijing’s South China Sea moves

Long-simmering tensions between China and its neighbours took centre stage on April 11, as leaders of the US, Japan and the Philippines gathered at the White House to push back on Beijing’s stepped-up pressure on Manila in the disputed South China Sea.

US President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to announce new joint military efforts and infrastructure spending in the former American colony while he hosts Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington for a first-of-its-kind trilateral summit.

Topping the meeting’s agenda is China’s increasing pressure in the South China Sea, which has escalated despite a personal appeal by Mr Biden to Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2023.

The Philippines and China had several maritime run-ins in March that included the use of water cannons and heated verbal exchanges. The disputes centre on the Second Thomas Shoal, home to a small number of Filipino troops stationed on a warship that Manila grounded there in 1999 to reinforce its sovereignty claims.

