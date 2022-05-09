Washington Report Podcast: Will the Cambodian Minister’s remarks affect the upcoming US-ASEAN summit?

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker.
In this week's episode, the team discusses several issues. Why are former US intelligence officers asking Ukraine to stop 'boasting' about the support from US forces? How will the demise of the Roe v. Wade abortion rights affect tech companies?
Cambodian minister Kao Kim Hourn has said that US President Joe Biden should ‘treat Asean leaders with respect’ and spend 'useful time' with them to improve ties. Will this affect the upcoming US-ASEAN summit?
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin
Follow Washington Report every Monday on our Asian Insider Podcast channel:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Nirmal Ghosh's articles: https://str.sg/JbxG
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!