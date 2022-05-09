Washington Report Podcast: Will the Cambodian Minister’s remarks affect the upcoming US-ASEAN summit?

In this week's episode, the team discusses several issues. Why are former US intelligence officers asking Ukraine to stop 'boasting' about the support from US forces? How will the demise of the Roe v. Wade abortion rights affect tech companies?

Cambodian minister Kao Kim Hourn has said that US President Joe Biden should ‘treat Asean leaders with respect’ and spend 'useful time' with them to improve ties. Will this affect the upcoming US-ASEAN summit?

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin

